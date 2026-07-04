Keybank National Association OH Sells 8,333 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK - Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,352 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 8,333 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.12% of American Water Works worth $31,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,037,823 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,570,936,000 after purchasing an additional 486,090 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3,274.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,092,757 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $925,605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882,575 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,493,161 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $847,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,039,122 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $655,025,000 after buying an additional 33,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,171,929 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $544,420,000 after buying an additional 275,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on American Water Works from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised American Water Works from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $131.00 target price on American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $139.22.

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American Water Works Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $136.56 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.57 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.02 and a 200-day moving average of $130.61.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.09). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 21.17%.The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. American Water Works's dividend payout ratio is 63.48%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc NYSE: AWK is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company's operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

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