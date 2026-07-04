Keybank National Association OH Sells 90,079 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Free Report) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,648 shares of the company's stock after selling 90,079 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in Zscaler were worth $11,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Zscaler by 0.3% in the third quarter. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd now owns 12,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,569 shares of the company's stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 10.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the company's stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company's stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company's stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zscaler from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Thirty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $213.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,878 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $363,865.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 343,038 shares in the company, valued at $43,370,294.34. This trade represents a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,146 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $397,748.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 69,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,769,943.38. This represents a 4.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,644 shares of company stock worth $1,960,287. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company's stock.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $147.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.63 and a twelve month high of $336.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.93, a P/E/G ratio of 92.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company's fifty day moving average is $142.26 and its 200 day moving average is $165.51.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.14 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 2.44%.Zscaler's quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Zscaler has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.090 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.110 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Zscaler, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zscaler wasn't on the list.

While Zscaler currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here