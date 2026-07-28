Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after buying an additional 106,550 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.19% of Keysight Technologies worth $91,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 36.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS stock opened at $313.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.85 and a 12-month high of $374.96. The company has a market cap of $53.59 billion, a PE ratio of 51.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $336.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.19.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.55. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.87, for a total transaction of $681,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 105,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,084,839.07. The trade was a 1.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.32, for a total transaction of $183,189.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 121,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,860,996.12. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,507 shares of company stock worth $1,904,669. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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