Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,529,797 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 394,823 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.89% of Keysight Technologies worth $310,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,085 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company's stock.

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Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS opened at $349.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a PE ratio of 57.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.85 and a 52-week high of $370.17.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.55. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business's revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director James Cullen sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.58, for a total transaction of $1,039,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,722.18. This trade represents a 12.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.19, for a total transaction of $594,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 34,499 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,252,757.81. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 40,334 shares of company stock worth $11,793,190 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on KEYS. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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