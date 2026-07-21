Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 422,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 96,339 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies makes up 1.5% of Madison Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Keysight Technologies worth $119,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,525,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $4,373,806,000 after acquiring an additional 101,856 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,419,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $3,539,532,000 after acquiring an additional 85,693 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,191,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $1,664,511,000 after acquiring an additional 200,279 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,870,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $851,525,000 after acquiring an additional 160,728 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,940,767 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $800,732,000 after purchasing an additional 240,058 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS opened at $314.08 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $339.30 and its 200-day moving average is $296.11. The stock has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a PE ratio of 51.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.85 and a twelve month high of $374.96.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.55. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 17.25%.The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Keysight Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEYS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James Cullen sold 3,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.58, for a total transaction of $1,039,740.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,821 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,722.18. The trade was a 12.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.87, for a total transaction of $681,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 105,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,084,839.07. The trade was a 1.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,507 shares of company stock worth $1,904,669. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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