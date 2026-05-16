Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS Stake Lowered by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 3,691 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich's holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.68, for a total transaction of $475,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 107,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,636,402.48. This trade represents a 1.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.37, for a total value of $596,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 125,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,377,406.64. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 40,334 shares of company stock worth $11,533,230 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $232.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $322.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised Keysight Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $322.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $349.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $315.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.98, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.26. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.85 and a 1 year high of $370.17.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 16.84%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.590- EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.330 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

Further Reading

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