Keystone Financial Group Sells 10,590 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Keystone Financial Group reduced its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,827 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,590 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises about 3.3% of Keystone Financial Group's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Keystone Financial Group's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $44,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $137.41 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.93 and a 52-week high of $207.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.91. The company has a market capitalization of $329.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.39, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Phillip Securities raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $195.16.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt reaffirmed its Buy rating on Palantir and raised its price target to $225 , highlighting continued confidence in the company’s long-term upside. Read More

Rosenblatt reaffirmed its rating on Palantir and raised its price target to , highlighting continued confidence in the company’s long-term upside. Positive Sentiment: Several articles point to Palantir’s strong fundamentals, including record revenue growth, high margins, and a standout “Rule of 40” score, reinforcing the company’s AI platform momentum. Article Title

Several articles point to Palantir’s strong fundamentals, including record revenue growth, high margins, and a standout “Rule of 40” score, reinforcing the company’s AI platform momentum. Positive Sentiment: Coverage around expanding customer growth and rising U.S. commercial adoption suggests Palantir’s enterprise AI demand remains strong, which supports the bull case for the stock. Article Title

Coverage around expanding customer growth and rising U.S. commercial adoption suggests Palantir’s enterprise AI demand remains strong, which supports the bull case for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Palantir is being mentioned in multiple “AI stock” and “best buy” comparison pieces, keeping it in the spotlight and supporting investor attention, but these articles do not add new company-specific catalysts. Article Title

Palantir is being mentioned in multiple “AI stock” and “best buy” comparison pieces, keeping it in the spotlight and supporting investor attention, but these articles do not add new company-specific catalysts. Negative Sentiment: The main source of weakness is a report that Palantir is challenging the DIA over an analytics contract, which raises uncertainty around a government relationship that is important to the stock’s defense growth narrative. Article Title

The main source of weakness is a report that Palantir is challenging the DIA over an analytics contract, which raises uncertainty around a government relationship that is important to the stock’s defense growth narrative. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary also warns that Palantir’s valuation remains stretched and that the stock may have run ahead of fundamentals, which can weigh on sentiment during pullbacks. Article Title

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,232 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $159,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 43,108 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,564,380.64. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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