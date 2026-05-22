Keystone Financial Group Sells 1,236 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Keystone Financial Group cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,537 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 3.0% of Keystone Financial Group's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Group's holdings in Tesla were worth $40,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Tesla by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Tesla by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $21,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $18,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

Tesla Stock Up 0.1%

Tesla stock opened at $417.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.79. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.21 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The business's 50-day moving average price is $387.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.Tesla's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 27th. DZ Bank raised Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. China Renaissance lowered their price target on Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $395.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla confirmed FSD Supervised is now available in China, potentially boosting software monetization and competitiveness in a key EV market. Article Title

Tesla confirmed FSD Supervised is now available in China, potentially boosting software monetization and competitiveness in a key EV market. Positive Sentiment: New SpaceX filing details suggest Tesla remains deeply intertwined with Musk’s broader ecosystem, including AI and infrastructure projects that could support the long-term bull case for TSLA. Article Title

New SpaceX filing details suggest Tesla remains deeply intertwined with Musk’s broader ecosystem, including AI and infrastructure projects that could support the long-term bull case for TSLA. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are debating whether a future SpaceX-Tesla combination is plausible, but it remains speculation rather than an announced deal. Article Title

Analysts are debating whether a future SpaceX-Tesla combination is plausible, but it remains speculation rather than an announced deal. Negative Sentiment: Investors warn that SpaceX’s IPO could increase scrutiny on Musk and pull attention away from Tesla’s execution, especially if the public market starts comparing the two businesses more directly. Article Title

Investors warn that SpaceX’s IPO could increase scrutiny on Musk and pull attention away from Tesla’s execution, especially if the public market starts comparing the two businesses more directly. Negative Sentiment: Bearish commentary continues to argue Tesla is overvalued and facing pressure from policy, competition, and weaker sentiment around its core auto business. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 83,213 shares of company stock valued at $32,201,105 in the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here