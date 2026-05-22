Keystone Financial Group Sells 4,971 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Keystone Financial Group reduced its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,817 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 4,971 shares during the period. Seagate Technology accounts for about 1.3% of Keystone Financial Group's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Keystone Financial Group's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $17,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Goldenstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Seagate Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:STX opened at $810.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.89 and a beta of 1.98. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $105.35 and a 52-week high of $841.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $557.38 and a 200 day moving average of $408.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's payout ratio is currently 28.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $595.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $733.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Seagate Technology

Key Headlines Impacting Seagate Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.29, for a total value of $22,538,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 339,591 shares of the company's stock, valued at $255,131,322.39. The trade was a 8.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 22,488 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.22, for a total transaction of $17,410,659.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,847 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,173,004.34. This represents a 34.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,283 shares of company stock worth $88,528,318. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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