Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Cuts Position in Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. cut its stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS - Free Report) by 95.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,580 shares of the company's stock after selling 72,696 shares during the period. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.'s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dutch Bros by 56.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,530 shares of the company's stock worth $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 39,561 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dutch Bros by 31.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,705 shares of the company's stock worth $10,714,000 after acquiring an additional 49,194 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Dutch Bros by 143.9% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,711 shares of the company's stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 45,847 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in Dutch Bros by 107.2% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 140,590 shares of the company's stock worth $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 72,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Dutch Bros by 1,559.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 97,334 shares of the company's stock worth $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 91,468 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BROS shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dutch Bros this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dutch Bros remains a growth story, with analysts such as TD Cowen, RBC, UBS, and KeyCorp maintaining bullish ratings and a consensus target price around $76, implying continued confidence in the company’s expansion and earnings outlook.

Dutch Bros remains a growth story, with analysts such as TD Cowen, RBC, UBS, and KeyCorp maintaining bullish ratings and a consensus target price around $76, implying continued confidence in the company’s expansion and earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: The company’s recent quarterly results showed revenue growth of 30.7% year over year and EPS that matched Wall Street expectations, reinforcing the market’s view that Dutch Bros is still executing well operationally.

The company’s recent quarterly results showed revenue growth of 30.7% year over year and EPS that matched Wall Street expectations, reinforcing the market’s view that Dutch Bros is still executing well operationally. Positive Sentiment: Dutch Bros also highlighted community engagement with a “give back” promotion tied to No Kid Hungry, while continuing to open new shops, which supports the long-term growth narrative.

Dutch Bros also highlighted community engagement with a “give back” promotion tied to No Kid Hungry, while continuing to open new shops, which supports the long-term growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Several insider transactions were disclosed, including CEO Christine Barone selling 42,031 shares and Chairman Travis Boersma selling about 1.5 million shares across two June 10-11 trades, along with a large shareholder trimming roughly 522,000 shares total; all were executed under Rule 10b5-1 plans, which can signal planned diversification rather than a change in outlook.

Several insider transactions were disclosed, including CEO Christine Barone selling 42,031 shares and Chairman Travis Boersma selling about 1.5 million shares across two June 10-11 trades, along with a large shareholder trimming roughly 522,000 shares total; all were executed under Rule 10b5-1 plans, which can signal planned diversification rather than a change in outlook. Negative Sentiment: The size of the insider selling may weigh on sentiment in the near term, as investors often view heavy executive selling as a caution signal even when the sales are pre-scheduled.

The size of the insider selling may weigh on sentiment in the near term, as investors often view heavy executive selling as a caution signal even when the sales are pre-scheduled. Negative Sentiment: Short-seller attention has also increased, adding to pressure on BROS by suggesting some traders are betting the stock’s strong run may be overstretched.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

NYSE BROS opened at $65.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.58 and a 12-month high of $74.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.99, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.36.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $464.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 261,055 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $16,451,686.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,410,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $151,928,616. This represents a 9.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Christine Barone sold 42,031 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $2,527,324.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 44,573 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,680,174.49. This trade represents a 48.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 4,086,245 shares of company stock worth $243,021,771 over the last three months. Company insiders own 38.90% of the company's stock.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS - Free Report).

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