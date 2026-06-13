Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Takes Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ARWR

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,900 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,844,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 543 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 177.1% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Daniel Joseph Apel sold 13,095 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $934,328.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 162,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,623,271.75. The trade was a 7.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Hongbo Lu sold 2,970 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $228,333.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 52,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,998,682.56. This trade represents a 5.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,662. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $74.52 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $82.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.17. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.09% and a negative net margin of 48.38%.The business had revenue of $73.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals's revenue was down 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $87.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Since its founding in 2008, Arrowhead has leveraged its proprietary delivery platform—known internally as the Advanced RNAi Compound (ARC) technology—to silence disease-causing genes in patients suffering from genetically defined diseases. The company's approach aims to offer durable, targeted treatments across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline includes multiple candidates in various stages of development.

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