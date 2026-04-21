KFG Wealth Management LLC Has $4.80 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,733 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 0.6% of KFG Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. KFG Wealth Management LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Persium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. now owns 26,246 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,849 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 307,032 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $57,262,000 after acquiring an additional 30,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 73,151 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $13,643,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $291.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $275.25.

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Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

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Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $555,439.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,734,301.20. The trade was a 16.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,153,976 shares of company stock worth $207,181,819 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.2%

NVDA opened at $202.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.61 and a 200 day moving average of $185.07. The company has a market cap of $4.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $95.04 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA's revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.82%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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