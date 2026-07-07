Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,869 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. World Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 42,680 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 16,450 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 132,530 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $15,534,000 after purchasing an additional 24,497 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 423.6% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,749 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 359,829 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $42,176,000 after purchasing an additional 14,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in Duke Energy by 187.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 78,293 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $9,177,000 after buying an additional 51,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $143.00 to $134.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DUK

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other news, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $438,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 21,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,680,087.25. This represents a 14.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry K. Sideris sold 20,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total value of $2,487,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,952,205.74. This trade represents a 17.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.52. 581,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,953,059. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $113.89 and a 12 month high of $134.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.84. The company has a market capitalization of $100.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 15.49%.Duke Energy's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Duke Energy's payout ratio is 65.24%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

Further Reading

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