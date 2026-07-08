Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Makes New $459,000 Investment in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,892 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 10.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,617 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $11,383,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 11.6% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company's stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Up 2.2%

International Business Machines stock opened at $305.98 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $259.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $287.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $212.34 and a fifty-two week high of $332.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's payout ratio is 59.77%.

Trending Headlines about International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: IBM launched new z17 and LinuxONE 5 configurations, including rack-mount and single-frame options, aimed at easing data-center space and cost constraints while strengthening its mainframe and enterprise infrastructure offering. IBM Launches Compact z17 and LinuxONE Systems to Address Data Center Space and Cost Constraints

IBM launched new z17 and LinuxONE 5 configurations, including rack-mount and single-frame options, aimed at easing data-center space and cost constraints while strengthening its mainframe and enterprise infrastructure offering. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on IBM to $330 and kept a buy rating, citing software strength, Red Hat momentum, infrastructure support, and the possibility of a modest guidance boost later this year. IBM Stock Jumps as BofA Securities Flags Strong Q2, Potential 2026 Guidance Hike

Bank of America raised its price target on IBM to $330 and kept a buy rating, citing software strength, Red Hat momentum, infrastructure support, and the possibility of a modest guidance boost later this year. Positive Sentiment: IBM also got a lift from quantum-computing headlines, including new research with Oak Ridge National Lab and Cleveland Clinic that achieved first-known computations of fusion materials on a quantum computer, reinforcing IBM’s AI/quantum leadership narrative. Oak Ridge National Lab, Cleveland Clinic, and IBM Achieve First-Known Computations of Fusion Materials on a Quantum Computer

IBM also got a lift from quantum-computing headlines, including new research with Oak Ridge National Lab and Cleveland Clinic that achieved first-known computations of fusion materials on a quantum computer, reinforcing IBM’s AI/quantum leadership narrative. Neutral Sentiment: IBM remained in focus as a Dow component benefiting from broader market strength, with multiple articles noting the stock’s continued rally and investor attention ahead of the July 22 earnings report.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered International Business Machines from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wedbush set a $350.00 target price on International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised International Business Machines from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $290.00 price target on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $306.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

See Also

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