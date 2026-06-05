Kilroy Realty Corporation $KRC Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC - Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,491,846 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 86,339 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 2.95% of Kilroy Realty worth $130,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 141,806 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 81,292 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,704,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,228,666 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $195,396,000 after buying an additional 994,299 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 210,800 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $7,878,000 after buying an additional 133,400 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $37.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRC

Insider Activity at Kilroy Realty

In related news, insider Lauren N. Stadler sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,456 shares in the company, valued at $535,550.40. This trade represents a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kilroy Realty Trading Up 4.4%

NYSE KRC opened at $36.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.14. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $45.03.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 19.59%.The business had revenue of $270.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.490-3.630 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. Kilroy Realty's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.68%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation NYSE: KRC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and management of high‐quality office and mixed‐use properties along the U.S. West Coast. The company's portfolio encompasses major urban markets including Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle. Kilroy Realty targets properties in transit‐oriented submarkets, blending workplace space with retail, residential and hospitality amenities to create vibrant, walkable neighborhoods.

Founded in the mid‐20th century by members of the Kilroy family, the company evolved from a regional landlord into one of the leading West Coast office landlords.

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