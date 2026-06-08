Kilroy Realty Corporation $KRC Stock Holdings Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC - Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,304,992 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 35,288 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.95% of Kilroy Realty worth $86,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 276.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company's stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts: Sign Up

Kilroy Realty Stock Down 0.2%

KRC opened at $36.95 on Monday. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock's fifty day moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day moving average is $34.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 19.59%.The firm had revenue of $270.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.490-3.630 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Kilroy Realty's payout ratio is currently 118.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore set a $38.00 target price on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kilroy Realty from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $37.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KRC

Insider Activity at Kilroy Realty

In related news, insider Lauren N. Stadler sold 3,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,456 shares in the company, valued at $535,550.40. The trade was a 16.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation NYSE: KRC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and management of high‐quality office and mixed‐use properties along the U.S. West Coast. The company's portfolio encompasses major urban markets including Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle. Kilroy Realty targets properties in transit‐oriented submarkets, blending workplace space with retail, residential and hospitality amenities to create vibrant, walkable neighborhoods.

Founded in the mid‐20th century by members of the Kilroy family, the company evolved from a regional landlord into one of the leading West Coast office landlords.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kilroy Realty, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kilroy Realty wasn't on the list.

While Kilroy Realty currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here