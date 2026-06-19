Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB Shares Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) by 558.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,442 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 45,322 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC's holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 26,997.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,368,407 shares of the company's stock valued at $743,399,000 after buying an additional 7,341,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $521,184,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,839,572 shares of the company's stock valued at $790,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,206 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,830,890 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,615,382,000 after acquiring an additional 997,397 shares during the period. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $115.43.

Read Our Latest Report on KMB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $401,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 1,596 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $152,162.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,233.08. This represents a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 7,096 shares of company stock worth $689,687 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 1.1%

KMB stock opened at $102.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 52 week low of $92.42 and a 52 week high of $137.46.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 152.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Kimberly-Clark's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Kimberly-Clark's payout ratio is currently 80.38%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

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