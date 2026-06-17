Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM Shares Acquired by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM - Free Report) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,550 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 114,916 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.05% of Kimco Realty worth $6,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,382,410 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,035,306,000 after buying an additional 1,034,573 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,141,842 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $386,617,000 after buying an additional 223,936 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 12,905,449 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $261,593,000 after buying an additional 970,276 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,195,113 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $266,463,000 after buying an additional 63,054 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,300,478 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $229,061,000 after buying an additional 650,614 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Kimco Realty Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.37. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $26.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $558.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $542.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.810-1.840 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Kimco Realty's payout ratio is presently 120.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Kimco Realty from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KIM

About Kimco Realty

Founded in 1958 by Milton Cooper and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco Realty Corporation NYSE: KIM is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of open-air shopping centers. The company's portfolio, concentrated on neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores, encompasses approximately 400 properties across the United States, with selective holdings in Canada and Mexico.

Kimco's core business activities include acquiring, repositioning and managing retail real estate assets that serve as daily-need destinations for consumers.

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