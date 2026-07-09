Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI is Hoertkorn Richard Charles' 7th Largest Position

Hoertkorn Richard Charles cut its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 62.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 183,615 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 304,049 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for 5.0% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles' investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles' holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $32.44 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $34.81. The firm has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company's 50-day moving average is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $48,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 41,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,312,399.92. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $199,840.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 176,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,721,661.40. This represents a 3.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 23,148 shares of company stock valued at $742,855 over the last quarter. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research cut Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $34.71.

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About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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