Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 553,531 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 58,992 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC's holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $17,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $32.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.51. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 18.92%.The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, June 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $34.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $48,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 41,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,399.92. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $196,695.40. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 164,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,238,235.20. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 23,148 shares of company stock valued at $742,855 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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