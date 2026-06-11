Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,785,631 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 161,931 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.66% of Kinder Morgan worth $406,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kinder Morgan

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $196,263.78. Following the sale, the vice president owned 170,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,423,004.42. The trade was a 3.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $52,157.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 43,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,809.45. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 23,148 shares of company stock worth $752,089 in the last ninety days. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $31.87 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $34.81. The company has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.71.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Kinder Morgan's payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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