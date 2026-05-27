King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 55,411 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK - Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,590,916 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 55,411 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.61% of Tetra Tech worth $53,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 249.1% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,079,675 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $236,320,000 after buying an additional 5,051,485 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $107,603,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 38.0% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,032 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $239,636,000 after buying an additional 1,978,697 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 84.9% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,021,788 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $147,095,000 after buying an additional 1,847,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 136.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,658,349 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $48,507,000 after buying an additional 957,050 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In related news, Director Jeffrey R. Feeler purchased 1,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.41 per share, with a total value of $50,179.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,179. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTEK. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $41.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTEK

Tetra Tech Price Performance

TTEK opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $25.81 and a one year high of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Tetra Tech's revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Tetra Tech has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.580 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.38-0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Tetra Tech's previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Tetra Tech's payout ratio is currently 17.37%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech's multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company's core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

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