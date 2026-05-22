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Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Invests $1.03 Million in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Written by MarketBeat
May 22, 2026
Lam Research logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Kingdom Financial Group LLC opened a new position in Lam Research, buying 6,001 shares worth about $1.03 million in the fourth quarter.
  • Analyst sentiment remains broadly positive, with several firms raising price targets; the current consensus rating is Moderate Buy and the average target price is $293.46.
  • Lam Research reported strong quarterly results, beating EPS and revenue expectations, while also declaring a $0.26 quarterly dividend and continuing to benefit from AI- and semiconductor-related demand.
  • Interested in Lam Research? Here are five stocks we like better.

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,001 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $26,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $293.46.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $302.24 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $79.49 and a 1 year high of $303.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company's 50-day moving average is $252.34 and its 200 day moving average is $214.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.81.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is 19.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. This trade represents a 21.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,066 shares of company stock worth $27,953,242. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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