Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Invests $1.11 Million in GE Aerospace $GE

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,617 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000. GE Aerospace makes up 0.3% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in GE Aerospace by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company's stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in GE Aerospace by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the company's stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Goldenstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its position in GE Aerospace by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company's stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in GE Aerospace by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 32,351 shares of the company's stock worth $9,965,000 after buying an additional 10,067 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $348.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $302.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $315.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.36. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $228.01 and a fifty-two week high of $348.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $294.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.37.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.GE Aerospace's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

See Also

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