Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Invests $1.79 Million in RTX Corporation $RTX

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,739 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000. RTX accounts for approximately 0.6% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.'s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 57.3% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 12,713 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total transaction of $2,578,577.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,749 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,199.67. This trade represents a 43.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Melius Research raised RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on RTX from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $210.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Price Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $176.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.31. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $130.90 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.03%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

See Also

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