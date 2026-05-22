Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Invests $841,000 in Ryder System, Inc. $R

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,394 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of R. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 53.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 720,108 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $134,855,000 after buying an additional 250,432 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Ryder System by 369.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 196,968 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $37,156,000 after purchasing an additional 155,007 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its holdings in Ryder System by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,005,382 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $159,856,000 after purchasing an additional 134,423 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Ryder System by 294.5% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 160,242 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 119,618 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ryder System by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 267,077 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $50,381,000 after purchasing an additional 76,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company's stock.

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Ryder System Stock Performance

Ryder System stock opened at $238.90 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $219.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.04. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $259.00.

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.11 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 3.91%.The business's revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.050-14.80 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Ryder System's payout ratio is presently 30.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 41,779 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $9,329,250.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,116,892.40. The trade was a 50.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John J. Diez sold 9,632 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.20, for a total value of $2,140,230.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 183,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,842,582. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,131 shares of company stock valued at $11,639,250. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Ryder System from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ryder System from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ryder System from $239.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ryder System from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ryder System from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $234.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ryder System

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company's Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

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