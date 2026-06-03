Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) by 84.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,245 shares of the company's stock after selling 38,223 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC's holdings in nVent Electric were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company's stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company's stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 15.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 0.9% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the company's stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 1.9% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company's stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $184.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVT

nVent Electric Trading Up 1.0%

NVT opened at $173.19 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $144.24 and its 200-day moving average is $121.62. nVent Electric PLC has a 52-week low of $64.92 and a 52-week high of $178.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.35.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm's revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. Analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. nVent Electric's payout ratio is 27.91%.

nVent Electric declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Saturday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, EVP Aravind Padmanabhan sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,908.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,044,282. This represents a 40.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 4,094 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $677,843.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 49,873 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,257,472.61. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 87,685 shares of company stock valued at $14,961,768 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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