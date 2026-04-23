Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 12,534 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 253.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,482 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,534 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,684,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,165,286,000 after acquiring an additional 163,167 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,959,249 shares of the company's stock worth $1,864,670,000 after buying an additional 354,266 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,535,476 shares of the company's stock worth $828,526,000 after buying an additional 19,550 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,907,287 shares of the company's stock worth $759,456,000 after buying an additional 72,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 368.5% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,796,942 shares of the company's stock worth $747,324,000 after buying an additional 5,346,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $139.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $77.99 and a 1-year high of $146.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.92.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 14.17%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.110 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio is 30.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 6,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $816,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 34,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,699,376.40. This represents a 14.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $513,216.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 24,273 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,460,358.88. This trade represents a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "hold" rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $137.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JCI

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

See Also

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