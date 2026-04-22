Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 21,614 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,961 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 21,614 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 66.2% in the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 487 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 99,603 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $8,898,532.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 305,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,332,054.22. This represents a 24.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,775,791.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,857 shares in the company, valued at $6,667,071.39. The trade was a 21.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 190,816 shares of company stock valued at $17,075,619 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $99 and maintained an "overweight" rating, implying notable upside relative to current levels; this is a bullish analyst signal for investors. Read More.

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $99 and maintained an "overweight" rating, implying notable upside relative to current levels; this is a bullish analyst signal for investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs kept its "buy" rating on NEE, reinforcing institutional confidence in NextEra's long-term strategy in renewables and regulated utilities. Read More.

Goldman Sachs kept its "buy" rating on NEE, reinforcing institutional confidence in NextEra's long-term strategy in renewables and regulated utilities. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and outlets (Zacks, Yahoo coverage) are noting rising Q1 EPS estimates, driven by FPL customer growth and renewables/battery additions — setting expectations for a potential earnings beat that could support the stock if confirmed. Read More.

Analysts and outlets (Zacks, Yahoo coverage) are noting rising Q1 EPS estimates, driven by FPL customer growth and renewables/battery additions — setting expectations for a potential earnings beat that could support the stock if confirmed. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighting NextEra's profitability and CEO comments that AI-driven power demand will support growth underscores structural demand for renewables, storage and flexible generation — a favorable longer-term thesis for investors. Read More.

Coverage highlighting NextEra's profitability and CEO comments that AI-driven power demand will support growth underscores structural demand for renewables, storage and flexible generation — a favorable longer-term thesis for investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies nudged its price target to $93 and kept a "hold" rating — a modestly positive tweak that signals limited near-term upside but continued analyst attention. Read More.

Jefferies nudged its price target to $93 and kept a "hold" rating — a modestly positive tweak that signals limited near-term upside but continued analyst attention. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Kalkine coverage notes that S&P 500 index momentum is affecting NextEra’s outlook; index flows and sector rotation can amplify moves even when company fundamentals don’t change materially. Read More.

Kalkine coverage notes that S&P 500 index momentum is affecting NextEra’s outlook; index flows and sector rotation can amplify moves even when company fundamentals don’t change materially. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Sector pieces such as the FirstEnergy earnings preview and broader utility valuations (and Berkshire Hathaway Energy primer) are background context for investors weighing relative value across utilities; they’re not company-specific catalysts but shape investor comparisons and flows. Read More.

Sector pieces such as the FirstEnergy earnings preview and broader utility valuations (and Berkshire Hathaway Energy primer) are background context for investors weighing relative value across utilities; they’re not company-specific catalysts but shape investor comparisons and flows. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Kalkine flagged that NextEra has been sliding within the S&P 500 after “mixed” earnings reaction — headlines about mixed results and any revenue/near-term guidance misses can trigger selling and explain today’s weakness. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NEE. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $95.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $90.71 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.88 and a 1 year high of $96.21. The firm's 50 day moving average is $92.35 and its 200-day moving average is $86.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. NextEra Energy's quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.68%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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