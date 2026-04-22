Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.75 Million Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,520 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after buying an additional 10,671 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $5,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,593,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,038 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 52,856 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $11,556,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at $20,805,476.90. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Oracle from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $260.71.

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Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $181.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The business's 50 day moving average is $152.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.26. The company has a market cap of $521.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $123.39 and a 12 month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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