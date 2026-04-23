Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 7,494 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,546 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 0.8% of Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $16,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Tesla

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total transaction of $9,273,947.97. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,860 shares in the company, valued at $12,166,913.80. The trade was a 43.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,625.18. This trade represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 53,804 shares of company stock worth $20,865,598 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Tesla from $519.00 to $490.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $415.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. DZ Bank restated a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $397.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $387.51 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.43 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 358.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.91. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $387.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $421.62.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Tesla's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Featured Stories

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