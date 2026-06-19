Kinloch Capital LLC Sells 10,145 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Kinloch Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM - Free Report) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,759 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,145 shares during the quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC's holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,783,272 shares of the company's stock valued at $272,232,000 after acquiring an additional 151,872 shares during the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company's stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 10,549.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 533,434 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,175,000 after purchasing an additional 528,425 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,514 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 5,550 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $645,409.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,175.31. This trade represents a 25.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $125.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $121.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SJM

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $110.93 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $88.25 and a 1 year high of $119.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $101.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of -85.33, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.27.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.13. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 17.18% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.750-10.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. J. M. Smucker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -338.46%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company's main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker's core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker's® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin'® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

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