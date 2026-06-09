Kinross Gold Corporation $KGC Position Increased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC - Free Report) TSE: K by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 732,054 shares of the mining company's stock after buying an additional 59,019 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Kinross Gold worth $20,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the mining company's stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 6,315 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the mining company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,309 shares of the mining company's stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,233 shares of the mining company's stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Kinross Gold Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $25.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Kinross Gold Corporation has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $39.11. The business's fifty day moving average price is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.95. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.71.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC - Get Free Report) TSE: K last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 35.99%.The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Kinross Gold's payout ratio is 6.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Kinross Gold from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Freedom Capital raised shares of Kinross Gold from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $38.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation NYSE: KGC is a Toronto-based precious metals mining company primarily focused on the exploration, development and production of gold, with silver recovered as a by-product at some operations. The company's activities span the full mining lifecycle, including discovery and resource delineation, mine construction and operation, ore processing, and eventual site reclamation and closure. Kinross sells refined gold produced at its processing facilities and manages associated logistics and processing arrangements to deliver metal to market.

Kinross operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects across multiple regions, with a significant presence in the Americas and West Africa.

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