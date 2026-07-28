Kinross Gold Corporation $KGC Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC - Free Report) TSE: K by 8,650.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 934,629 shares of the mining company's stock after buying an additional 923,948 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of Kinross Gold worth $28,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,887,386 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $1,433,345,000 after buying an additional 148,845 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,120,345 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $1,133,463,000 after acquiring an additional 707,498 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,146,959 shares of the mining company's stock worth $820,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,833 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $518,656,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,739,969 shares of the mining company's stock worth $261,646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company's stock.

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Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of KGC opened at $23.91 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.13. The company has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.84. Kinross Gold Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC - Get Free Report) TSE: K last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 35.99%.The company's revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Kinross Gold's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on KGC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kinross Gold from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Kinross Gold from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded Kinross Gold from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Kinross Gold from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $37.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kinross Gold

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation NYSE: KGC is a Toronto-based precious metals mining company primarily focused on the exploration, development and production of gold, with silver recovered as a by-product at some operations. The company's activities span the full mining lifecycle, including discovery and resource delineation, mine construction and operation, ore processing, and eventual site reclamation and closure. Kinross sells refined gold produced at its processing facilities and manages associated logistics and processing arrangements to deliver metal to market.

Kinross operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects across multiple regions, with a significant presence in the Americas and West Africa.

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