Kinross Gold Corporation $KGC Shares Purchased by Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC - Free Report) TSE: K by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 907,471 shares of the mining company's stock after buying an additional 43,147 shares during the period. Kinross Gold comprises approximately 0.7% of Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned approximately 0.08% of Kinross Gold worth $27,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KGC. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 85.2% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,280 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company's stock.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

KGC stock opened at $24.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.78. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.56. Kinross Gold Corporation has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $39.11.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC - Get Free Report) TSE: K last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 35.99% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Kinross Gold's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut Kinross Gold from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised Kinross Gold from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $37.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation NYSE: KGC is a Toronto-based precious metals mining company primarily focused on the exploration, development and production of gold, with silver recovered as a by-product at some operations. The company's activities span the full mining lifecycle, including discovery and resource delineation, mine construction and operation, ore processing, and eventual site reclamation and closure. Kinross sells refined gold produced at its processing facilities and manages associated logistics and processing arrangements to deliver metal to market.

Kinross operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects across multiple regions, with a significant presence in the Americas and West Africa.

See Also

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