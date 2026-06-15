Kinross Gold Corporation $KGC Stake Lowered by Mufg Securities Canada LTD.

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. cut its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC - Free Report) TSE: K by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,838,128 shares of the mining company's stock after selling 172,816 shares during the quarter. Kinross Gold makes up 1.4% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.'s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. owned about 0.15% of Kinross Gold worth $51,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 372.4% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,294,945 shares of the mining company's stock worth $81,793,000 after buying an additional 2,597,455 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,879,190 shares of the mining company's stock worth $165,814,000 after buying an additional 261,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,738,541 shares of the mining company's stock worth $1,259,280,000 after buying an additional 1,553,594 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 79.9% during the third quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 977,243 shares of the mining company's stock worth $24,284,000 after buying an additional 433,953 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinross Gold alerts: Sign Up

Kinross Gold Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE KGC opened at $25.56 on Monday. Kinross Gold Corporation has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $39.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.71. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.94.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC - Get Free Report) TSE: K last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 35.99% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Kinross Gold's revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Kinross Gold's dividend payout ratio is 6.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KGC. Weiss Ratings downgraded Kinross Gold from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised Kinross Gold from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Freedom Capital raised Kinross Gold from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Kinross Gold from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $38.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KGC

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation NYSE: KGC is a Toronto-based precious metals mining company primarily focused on the exploration, development and production of gold, with silver recovered as a by-product at some operations. The company's activities span the full mining lifecycle, including discovery and resource delineation, mine construction and operation, ore processing, and eventual site reclamation and closure. Kinross sells refined gold produced at its processing facilities and manages associated logistics and processing arrangements to deliver metal to market.

Kinross operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects across multiple regions, with a significant presence in the Americas and West Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC - Free Report) TSE: K.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kinross Gold, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kinross Gold wasn't on the list.

While Kinross Gold currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here