Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL - Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,487 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 10,069 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.66% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $59,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,893 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $23,854,000 after acquiring an additional 18,814 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 987,844 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $386,366,000 after acquiring an additional 533,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company's stock.

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Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of KNSL opened at $303.26 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $325.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $287.20 and a 12 month high of $512.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 27.48%.The business had revenue of $466.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $410.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 20.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Kinsale Capital Group's payout ratio is 4.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 22,576 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.66, for a total value of $6,832,852.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 308,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,233,807.68. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher R. Tangard purchased 330 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer owned 380 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $115,520. This represents a 660.00% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 5.60% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Kinsale Capital Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinsale Capital Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kinsale’s Chief Accounting Officer, Christopher R. Tangard, bought 330 shares at $304 each, lifting his direct ownership by 660%. Insider purchases are often viewed as a vote of confidence in the company’s outlook. SEC Form 4 filing

Kinsale’s Chief Accounting Officer, Christopher R. Tangard, bought 330 shares at $304 each, lifting his direct ownership by 660%. Insider purchases are often viewed as a vote of confidence in the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research published upbeat commentary on Kinsale’s excess & surplus insurance business, saying the segment is driving premium growth, underwriting profitability, and market share gains. Zacks article

Zacks Research published upbeat commentary on Kinsale’s excess & surplus insurance business, saying the segment is driving premium growth, underwriting profitability, and market share gains. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research slightly lowered near-term and longer-term EPS estimates for Kinsale, but the changes were very small and the forecasts still remain above the current-year consensus of $20.54 per share.

Zacks Research slightly lowered near-term and longer-term EPS estimates for Kinsale, but the changes were very small and the forecasts still remain above the current-year consensus of $20.54 per share. Neutral Sentiment: An investing article highlighted a bullish value thesis on Kinsale, reinforcing positive sentiment, though it did not include any new company-specific catalyst. InsiderMonkey article

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut Kinsale Capital Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $405.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Kinsale Capital Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $390.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KNSL

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc NYSE: KNSL is a specialty property and casualty insurance company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Established in 2009, the company focuses on underwriting complex and underserved risks across the United States. Kinsale operates through a network of wholesale brokers and independent agencies, offering tailored coverage solutions for a range of niche industries.

The company's product portfolio includes general liability, business auto, professional liability, environmental liability, inland marine, cyber liability, and other specialty lines.

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