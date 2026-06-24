Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Invests $5.05 Million in StandardAero, Inc. $SARO

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new stake in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 195,513 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,050,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned about 0.06% of StandardAero as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of StandardAero by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,000,143 shares of the company's stock worth $401,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540,167 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in StandardAero by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,984,551 shares of the company's stock worth $343,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,488 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in StandardAero by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,224,061 shares of the company's stock valued at $321,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,066 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in StandardAero by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,210,370 shares of the company's stock valued at $305,931,000 after purchasing an additional 95,801 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in StandardAero by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,867,767 shares of the company's stock valued at $311,688,000 after buying an additional 522,203 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SARO. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded StandardAero from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of StandardAero from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of StandardAero in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of StandardAero from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of StandardAero from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StandardAero has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SARO

Insider Activity

In other StandardAero news, CFO Daniel Satterfield sold 2,306 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $63,092.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at $170,507.52. This trade represents a 27.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Lewis Prebble sold 1,141 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $31,217.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $82,244.16. This trade represents a 27.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,337 shares of company stock valued at $529,060. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

StandardAero Stock Performance

NYSE:SARO opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.12. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.12. StandardAero, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.83 and a fifty-two week high of $34.48.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. StandardAero had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.71%.StandardAero's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that StandardAero, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About StandardAero

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

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