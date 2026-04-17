Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Purchases 88,303 Shares of Brookfield Corporation $BN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN - Free Report) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,120 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 88,303 shares during the period. Brookfield comprises approximately 2.3% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN's holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN's holdings in Brookfield were worth $12,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 6.5% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company's stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 7.8% in the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,301 shares of the company's stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 0.4% in the third quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,337 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank lifted its position in Brookfield by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 724 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Brookfield by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 875 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of BN stock opened at $45.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Brookfield Corporation has a 12-month low of $31.62 and a 12-month high of $49.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average of $44.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.09 and a beta of 1.56.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 1.74%.The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Corporation will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield's previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Brookfield's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Brookfield from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Brookfield from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield from $52.00 to $48.50 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $54.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BN

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation NYSE: BN is a global alternative asset manager that specializes in real assets. The company invests in and operates businesses across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and energy, private equity and credit. Its activities span both ownership and active management of physical assets as well as the operation of investment funds and vehicles that provide institutional and retail investors access to long‑lived, cash‑generating assets.

Brookfield's services include asset management, direct investing, property development and the operation of infrastructure and energy businesses.

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