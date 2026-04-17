Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Purchases Shares of 50,317 BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,317 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,530,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the company's stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,561 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167,199 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in BJ's Wholesale Club by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company's stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in BJ's Wholesale Club by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 84,781 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BJ's Wholesale Club from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BJ's Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BJ's Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Evercore restated a "positive" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $107.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ stock opened at $92.42 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $97.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.08. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.68 and a 52-week high of $120.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.54 billion. BJ's Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 2.70%.The business's revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. Analysts predict that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

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