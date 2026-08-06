Kite Realty Group Trust $KRG Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG - Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,952,067 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 81,485 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.93% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $146,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,296 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,636 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:KRG opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average of $26.44. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $29.92.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.68. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 41.80% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $196.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.32 million. Kite Realty Group Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.060-2.120 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Kite Realty Group Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KRG. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $30.14.

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Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust NYSE: KRG is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and management of open-air retail real estate. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, the company focuses on acquiring, developing and operating community and neighborhood shopping centers, as well as mixed-use properties that accommodate national, regional and local retailers.

Established in 1994, Kite Realty has grown its portfolio through strategic development projects, targeted acquisitions and selective dispositions.

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