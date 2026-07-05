K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys New Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.8% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 387 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.4% during the third quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 1,388 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,631 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXON. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $950.00 to $825.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $674.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $570.00 to $440.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $712.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AXON

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other news, CRO Cameron Brooks sold 1,242 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $621,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive owned 49,710 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,855,000. This represents a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Elizabeth Reid Coughlin sold 1,554 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $753,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,024 shares in the company, valued at $16,501,640. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,989 shares of company stock worth $24,090,083. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $597.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.78, a P/E/G ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.38. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $437.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $482.40. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a one year low of $339.01 and a one year high of $885.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $807.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $778.90 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 3.78%. Axon Enterprise's quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company's hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

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