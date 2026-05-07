K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Grows Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 393.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc's holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock opened at $111.55 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $119.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.10. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.94 and a 52-week high of $172.23. The company has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 62.02% and a net margin of 28.24%.Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Zoetis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $151.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Zoetis

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

Further Reading

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