K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $43.26 Million Stake in Apple Inc. $AAPL

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,472 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 27,099 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 7.1% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc's holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc's holdings in Apple were worth $43,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Apple alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 9,898 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Investment Co boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Investment Co now owns 14,354 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,650. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 116 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total transaction of $34,236.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at $11,425,754.82. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,924 shares of company stock worth $825,546. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $333.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.50 and a 52-week high of $334.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company's 50 day moving average is $302.80 and its 200 day moving average is $276.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.46 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.Apple's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $310.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $276.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $365.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $318.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Apple

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Apple, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Apple wasn't on the list.

While Apple currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here