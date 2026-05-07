K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases 8,900 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. $TER

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 89.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,900 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc's holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the company's stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Teradyne during the first quarter worth about $297,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the company's stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 467.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company's stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,125 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $382.33 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.11 and a 1 year high of $422.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.79. The company's 50-day moving average is $331.01 and its 200 day moving average is $253.81.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Teradyne's quarterly revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradyne has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.860-2.150 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $270.00 price objective on Teradyne in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Teradyne from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Northland Securities reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Teradyne from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $339.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on TER

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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