K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Reduces Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,042 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company's stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 17,265 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,880,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company's stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 699 shares of the company's stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 15.8% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 323 shares of the company's stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,183.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,133.00 to $1,251.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,119.00 to $1,232.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,235.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE LLY opened at $1,208.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,238.00. The company's 50-day moving average price is $1,065.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,027.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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