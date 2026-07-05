K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Takes $1.39 Million Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,451 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,336,031,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,137,126 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $5,874,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826,299 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $34,070,674,000 after buying an additional 5,841,584 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 882.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 4,991,010 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $972,798,000 after buying an additional 4,482,934 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1,605.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,976,441 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $775,048,000 after buying an additional 3,743,314 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,664,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. Barclays boosted their price target on Oracle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a "mixed" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $268.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $140.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.91 and a 200-day moving average of $173.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.72. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $134.57 and a 52 week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The business had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business's revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is 34.31%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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