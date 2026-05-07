K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Takes $2.24 Million Position in WillScot Holdings Corporation $WSC

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 118,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,237,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned about 0.07% of WillScot as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in WillScot by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,054,636 shares of the company's stock worth $64,483,000 after acquiring an additional 645,246 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of WillScot during the third quarter valued at about $1,566,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of WillScot during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,862,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot by 13.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 549,030 shares of the company's stock worth $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 66,889 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot by 632.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,654 shares of the company's stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 40,282 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WSC. Barclays upped their price target on WillScot from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group started coverage on WillScot in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a "neutral" rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of WillScot in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised WillScot from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of WillScot from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $23.50.

Get Our Latest Report on WSC

WillScot Trading Up 2.5%

WSC opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $31.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -78.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average of $20.17.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $565.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $545.34 million. WillScot had a positive return on equity of 20.42% and a negative net margin of 2.32%.WillScot's revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. WillScot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.33%.

About WillScot

WillScot NASDAQ: WSC is a leading North American provider of modular space and portable storage solutions. The company designs, manufactures, leases and sells temporary and permanent modular buildings to serve sectors such as education, healthcare, construction, industrial and government. Its modular space offerings range from single‐unit office trailers and classrooms to complex multi‐unit configurations tailored to diverse project requirements.

In addition to modular structures, WillScot offers a broad portfolio of portable storage containers and related services, including site logistics, customization, delivery and installation.

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