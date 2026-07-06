K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Trims Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lowered its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 91.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 5,565 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc's holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 261.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,183,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $16,985,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $654.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of $69.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.24. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $652.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $725.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $532.60 and a one year high of $821.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 29.65%.The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.22 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.44 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Leerink Partners reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $641.00 target price (down from $792.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $923.00 to $917.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $792.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on REGN

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total transaction of $70,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,503 shares in the company, valued at $12,343,815.72. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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