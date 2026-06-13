KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR is Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.'s 6th Largest Position

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,100 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 29,600 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up approximately 4.1% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.'s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $24,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, SouthState Bank Corp increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 228 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on KKR shares. Zacks Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $125.00 to $106.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $134.53.

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KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:KKR opened at $96.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $97.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.45. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.67 and a 12-month high of $153.87.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. KKR & Co. Inc.'s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

KKR & Co. Inc. declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

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